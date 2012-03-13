Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions
Lawro's Premier League predictions
BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest pundit each week this season.
His opponent for this weekend's Premier League games is NBA legend and former United States Dream Team star Clyde Drexler, visiting the UK because the 2012 US basketball team will play Great Britain at the Manchester Evening News Arena in an Olympics warm-up on 18 and 19 July.
|Predictions
|Score
|Lawro
|Clyde Drexler
|Arsenal v Newcastle
|2-1
|2-1
|2-2
|Aston Villa v Fulham
|1-0
|1-2
|1-2
|Bolton v QPR
|2-1
|1-1
|1-1
|Chelsea v Stoke
|1-0
|2-0
|2-0
|Everton v Tottenham
|1-0
|2-1
|2-2
|Man Utd v West Brom
|2-0
|2-0
|4-0
|Norwich v Wigan
|1-1
|2-1
|1-1
|Sunderland v Liverpool
|1-0
|1-1
|1-1
|Swansea v Man City
|1-0
|0-2
|1-3
|Wolves v Blackburn
|0-2
|1-2
|2-2
A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.
In the last round of Premier League games, Lawro got four results right, with no perfect scores, and was well beaten by rapper Tinchy Stryder.
Stryder got four perfect scores on his way to an impressive score of 14 points, putting him above Shaun Edwards and Gethin Jones and three points clear at the top of the predictions leaderboard.
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 1500 GMT unless stated
SATURDAY
Bolton 2-1 QPR
Prediction: 1-1
Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham
Prediction: 1-2
Chelsea 1-0 Stoke
Prediction: 2-0
Sunderland 1-0 Liverpool
Prediction: 1-1
Wolves 0-2 Blackburn
Prediction: 1-2
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Prediction: 2-1
SUNDAY
Man Utd 2-0 West Brom
Prediction: 2-0
Swansea 1-0 Man City
Prediction: 0-2
Norwich 1-1 Wigan
Prediction: 2-1
MONDAY
Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle
Prediction: 2-1
|LEADERBOARD
|SCORE
|Tinchy Stryder
|14
|Shaun Edwards
|11
|Gethin Jones
|11
|Frankie Dettori
|10
|Bobby George
|9
|Ricky Hatton
|9
|Gary Oldman
|8
|Ola Jordan
|8
|Martin Keown
|8
|Richard Archer
|8
|Robbie Savage
|8
|Russell Grant
|8
|Stephen Graham
|7
|John Simm
|7
|Mark Lawrenson (average)
|6.46
|Serge from Kasabian
|6
|Mo Farah
|5
|Tom from Kasabian
|4
|Jimmy Anderson
|4
|Kurt Angle
|4
|Dai Greene
|4
|David Strettle
|4
|Jason Manford
|3
|Rodney Marsh
|3
|Muttiah Muralitharan
|3
|Samuel L Jackson
|3
|Omid Djalili
|2
|Kermit & Miss Piggy
|0
Lawro's best score: 12 points (week six).
Lawro's worst score: one point (week 20).
