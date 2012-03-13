Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions

Lawro's Premier League predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest pundit each week this season.

NBA legend Clyde Drexler takes on Lawro this week

His opponent for this weekend's Premier League games is NBA legend and former United States Dream Team star Clyde Drexler, visiting the UK because the 2012 US basketball team will play Great Britain at the Manchester Evening News Arena in an Olympics warm-up on 18 and 19 July.

Predictions Score Lawro Clyde Drexler Arsenal v Newcastle 2-1 2-1 2-2 Aston Villa v Fulham 1-0 1-2 1-2 Bolton v QPR 2-1 1-1 1-1 Chelsea v Stoke 1-0 2-0 2-0 Everton v Tottenham 1-0 2-1 2-2 Man Utd v West Brom 2-0 2-0 4-0 Norwich v Wigan 1-1 2-1 1-1 Sunderland v Liverpool 1-0 1-1 1-1 Swansea v Man City 1-0 0-2 1-3 Wolves v Blackburn 0-2 1-2 2-2

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

In the last round of Premier League games, Lawro got four results right, with no perfect scores, and was well beaten by rapper Tinchy Stryder.

Stryder got four perfect scores on his way to an impressive score of 14 points, putting him above Shaun Edwards and Gethin Jones and three points clear at the top of the predictions leaderboard.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 1500 GMT unless stated

SATURDAY

Bolton 2-1 QPR

Prediction: 1-1

Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham

Prediction: 1-2

Chelsea 1-0 Stoke

Prediction: 2-0

Sunderland 1-0 Liverpool

Prediction: 1-1

Wolves 0-2 Blackburn

Prediction: 1-2

Everton 1-0 Tottenham

Prediction: 2-1

SUNDAY

Man Utd 2-0 West Brom

Prediction: 2-0

Swansea 1-0 Man City

Prediction: 0-2

Norwich 1-1 Wigan

Prediction: 2-1

MONDAY

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle

Prediction: 2-1

LEADERBOARD SCORE Tinchy Stryder 14 Shaun Edwards 11 Gethin Jones 11 Frankie Dettori 10 Bobby George 9 Ricky Hatton 9 Gary Oldman 8 Ola Jordan 8 Martin Keown 8 Richard Archer 8 Robbie Savage 8 Russell Grant 8 Stephen Graham 7 John Simm 7 Mark Lawrenson (average) 6.46 Serge from Kasabian 6 Mo Farah 5 Tom from Kasabian 4 Jimmy Anderson 4 Kurt Angle 4 Dai Greene 4 David Strettle 4 Jason Manford 3 Rodney Marsh 3 Muttiah Muralitharan 3 Samuel L Jackson 3 Omid Djalili 2 Kermit & Miss Piggy 0

Lawro's best score: 12 points (week six).

Lawro's worst score: one point (week 20).

