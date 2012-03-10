Coventry 1-1 Birmingham

Coventry and Birmingham shared the points in a lacklustre West Midlands derby at the Ricoh Arena.

Former Blues forward Gary McSheffrey headed the home side into the lead with 20 minutes left.

But two minutes later Marlon King, who played for Coventry before joining his current side, got on the scoresheet, tapping in from a Peter Ramage cross.

Substitute Jordon Mutch was sent off for Birmingham late on for an apparent elbow on Alex Nimely.

It was a poor first half but the game came to life in the second period.

McSheffrey, who had four years at St Andrew's before rejoining Coventry in 2010, gave his side hope of climbing out of the relegation zone with a header from Carl Baker's cross which went beyond the reach of goalkeeper Boaz Myhill.

But the away side were not behind for long as King, who was Coventry's top goalscorer last season, equalised from close range after hesitant defending.

With 10 minutes remaining, the visitors were reduced to 10 men as Mutch was shown a straight red card for what the referee perceived to be an elbow.

