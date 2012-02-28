Scott Parker named England Player of the Year by fans

Tottenham midfielder Scott Parker has been named England Player of the Year, an award voted for by fans.

It follows a year when Parker featured in seven of England's nine games, having not been selected for most of former manager Fabio Capello's tenure.

The 31-year-old is second favourite after Steven Gerrard to become captain.

Parker said: "I don't think I ever lost hope that I could make it at international level. I crammed a lot in one year. I realised time was ticking."

PARKER BLOSSOMS LATE From 2003 to 2010, Scott Parker won three international caps. He received the first three while playing for different clubs - Charlton, Chelsea and Newcastle. In 2011, the former West Ham midfielder has featured seven times.

He added that his display against Denmark in Copenhagen 12 months ago, when he came off the bench for his fourth cap, was a turning point in his international career.

"The Denmark game was pivotal," said Parker, who takes the award from 2010 winner Ashley Cole. "I came on for 45 minutes and then I got a start against Wales in a big game - and that was massive for me.

"I played in midfield with Jack Wilshere and Frank Lampard and we got a great result. It ended up being a great game for me.

"From there I played a lot more games. It was a very exciting year for me internationally and I'm looking forward to more action.

"It's a proud moment every time I pull on the England shirt. It's something I've always wanted to do, whenever I was playing outside, whenever I was playing at the park with my mates it was always England you try to emulate and try to be."

The online poll ran over the Christmas period and the Tottenham midfielder collected 17% of the 15,000 votes cast. Joe Hart was second and Ashley Young was third. There were 32 players who represented England in their nine games during 2011.

"It's a great honour," said Parker. "Just looking at the names that are on the trophy it's quite an achievement. It's a proud moment for me, I'm delighted."

England coach Stuart Pearce said Parker deserved the award after a year in which he became a pivotal player for the team.

"I think he's developed as a player and a man," said Pearce.

"Sometimes it takes time to get your feet under the table. I think that has happened with Scotty. He deserved player of the year and is a good member of the group."