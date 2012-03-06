Tranmere 1-1 Notts County

John Welsh scored a stoppage-time equaliser in Ronnie Moore's first game back in charge of Tranmere Rovers against Notts County.

Notts went ahead from a goalmouth scramble after Jon Harley's corner, streched his leg out in the six-yard box to score.

Harley and Jonathan Forte went close for the Magpies in the first half.

Just as Notts looked set for a fifth successive win under Keith Curle, Welsh pounced from Danny Holmes's corner.

Rovers are a point clear of the League One relegation zone with a game in hand, while sixth-placed Notts, in the final play-off place, are a point ahead of Carlisle in seventh.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Tranmere manager Ronnie Moore told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"The spirit, determination and commitment from the players was brilliant.

"Overall in the second half, there was only one winner.

"Notts County have had some tremendous results and that was the first goal they've conceded (in 6 games).

"I think we deserved more than what we got, but, if we keep working hard, maybe we can find something for someone to put the ball in the net."

Notts County manager Keith Curle told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"I'm very proud of the performance. We've come here under difficult circumstances with a new manager coming into their football club - and, as I well know, that can have a good effect on the team. There was a lot of spirit in Tranmere's play.

"We had to match them as the first 10 minutes of the second half and also the last 10 minutes were going to be a barrage - and they were.

"They had one header in the box and, yes you can pick the bones out of things like that, but I think we gave a very good account of ourselves."

