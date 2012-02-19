Liverpool 6-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Three own goals helped Liverpool ease past Brighton to secure an FA Cup quarter-final tie against Stoke.

Martin Skrtel gave the Carling Cup finalists the lead but Kazenga LuaLua levelled from 25 yards.

Brighton's Liam Bridcutt put through his own net before Liverpool striker Andy Carroll made it 3-1.

Two more own goals came from Bridcutt and Lewis Dunk before Luis Suarez completed the rout just minutes after missing a late penalty.

It was a resounding victory for Kenny Dalglish's side ahead of next Sunday's Wembley date with Cardiff City in the Carling Cup final.

"The reason Carroll scored is because his movement was pro-active, he moved on to the ball for once and that made all the difference. There was plenty of pace on the cross, it wasn't an easy one."

Liverpool's trophy cabinet has been gathering dust for six years, but suddenly they find themselves within touching distance of an FA Cup-Carling Cup double after their biggest win since Dalglish returned to the helm last January.

Almost 29 years on to the day, Brighton were back at the scene of their best-ever FA Cup victory - a 2-1 triumph at Anfield, on their way to the 1983 final.

But the visitors found themselves behind in only the fifth minute when Skrtel, Liverpool's form player of late, took advantage of poor marking by Ashley Barnes from Steven Gerrard's corner to arrow a close-range near-post header past Peter Brezovan.

Brighton had been here before. When the sides met back in September in the Carling Cup, Liverpool edged ahead thanks to Craig Bellamy's early goal, before running out winners.

Media playback is not supported on this device Defending 'comic' at times - Poyet

This time the club from the second tier produced a stunning response through LuaLua.

The former Newcastle United trainee equalised with an unstoppable 25-yard low effort after Jordan Henderson had conceded a cheap free-kick.

It was a goal worthy of winning a Wembley FA Cup final.

But a minute before the interval, Liverpool were back in front.

Brezovan's failure to hold Charlie Adam's corner resulted in Suarez's shot only being partially cleared. Sam Vokes' attempt to hack Glen Johnson's header off the line rebounded off Bridcutt and into the net.

It went from bad to worse for Brighton.

ANDY CARROLL'S GOALS THIS SEASON 24 Aug Carling Cup (A) v Exeter 1 Oct Premier League (A) v Everton 29 Oct Premier League (A) v West Brom 6 Jan FA Cup (H) v Oldham 31 Jan Premier League (A) v Wolves 19 Feb FA Cup (H) v Brighton

Carroll made it 3-1 after the break with a well-executed finish following an intelligent cut-back by Stewart Downing. It was the big striker's sixth goal of the season, half of which have come in cup combat.

Bridcutt then scored his second own goal as a result of an error by keeper Brezovan.

Things got even more embarrassing for Brighton three minutes later when Dunk, under little pressure as tried to clear inside his own six-yard box, inexplicably turned a Suarez cross into the net.

There was time for Suarez to miss a penalty after Brighton substitute Craig Noone had fouled Dirk Kuyt.

But the Uruguayan made amends when he nodded in Liverpool's sixth from close range after Carroll had headed Jose Enrique's cross back across goal.

It was Liverpool's biggest win since beating Hull City by the same scoreline in a Premier League game at Anfield back in September 2009.

Dalglish had warned for a while that his team were ready to dish out a heavy defeat. This was it.

