Tranmere 1-1 Charlton

Charlton had their lead at the top of League One cut to six points after they could only draw at Tranmere.

Ryan Brunt's first senior goal gave Rovers the lead with a low strike from Martin Devaney's acrobatic cross.

Michael Morrison got the equaliser for the visitors when his header crashed off the underside of the crossbar and was adjudged to have crossed the line.

Bradley Wright-Phillips and Yann Kermorgant both headed over late on as the Addicks pushed for a winner.

Tranmere manager Les Parry told BBC Radio Merseyside:

Draw was fair result - Parry

"Charlton have won 11 away games this season and they're looking to break a club record and we thoroughly deserved at least a point.

"I think we deserved the goal and to have the 1-0 lead at half time.

"It was a finisher's goal from Ryan Brunt and you don't get anything more for bursting the net and he was there to force it past the keeper.

"I probably left Ryan on for a bit too long to be honest because he was doing so well he didn't have much (energy left)."

Charlton Athletic manager Chris Powell told BBC London 94.9:

We must strive for wins - Powell

"I felt the boys needed to up their levels at half time and I'm pleased they did in the second half.

"The win wasn't to be but we haven't lost. We have got this momentum of picking up three points and one point.

"We strive to get three points but we couldn't get the finishing touches in the end.

"Disappointed with the goal I'm pleased we came back in a really tough arena, its another point to the tally and now we need to move on."

