MK Dons 5-0 Oldham

Daniel Powell's brace helped MK Dons to a dominant victory over Oldham.

Dean Bowditch got the ball rolling when he fired home from the spot after Powell had been pulled back by Jean Yves M'Voto.

Powell's cool finish doubled the lead and then made it 3-0 with a neat shot on the turn.

Mathias Doumbe found the net with an exquisite curling effort before Stephen Gleeson sealed the rout when he fired home after some close control.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Oldham Athletic manager Paul Dickov told BBC Radio Manchester:

"We knew that as a group; myself, my staff, my players, we have got to take a good look at ourselves after today.

Media playback is not supported on this device Dickov questions Oldham's desire

"Too many of them, not all of them, wanted to do their own thing and too many think they're very good players and they just have to turn up - but it doesn't happen like that.

"We know we're not going to win every game but the least I expect of them is to go out and work as hard as they can.

"You've got to be disciplined, keep your shape and do your jobs and there wasn't the desire to do that today."

