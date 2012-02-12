Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest pundit each week this season.

His opponents for the latest round of Premier League matches are Kermit and Miss Piggy, stars of the new Muppets movie.

It's not easy being green, but it is even harder for Kermit to make predictions, especially with Miss Piggy around.

They only manage three, but there are still plenty of goals around as they tip Manchester United and Liverpool to play out a 62-goal thriller at Old Trafford.

Predictions Score Lawro Kermit & Miss Piggy Aston Villa v Man City 0-1 1-2 Blackburn v QPR 3-2 2-1 Bolton v Wigan 1-2 2-0 0-0 Everton v Chelsea 2-0 1-1 Fulham v Stoke 2-1 0-1 Man Utd v Liverpool 2-1 1-1 27-35 Sunderland v Arsenal 1-2 1-2 Swansea v Norwich 2-3 2-2 2-0 Tottenham v Newcastle 5-0 2-0 Wolves v West Brom 1-5 2-0

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

In the last round of Premier League fixtures, Lawro got six results right, with two perfect scores, meaning he beat England rugby union star David Strettle [4].

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 1500 GMT unless stated

SATURDAY

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

Prediction: 1-1

Blackburn 3-2 QPR

Prediction: 2-1

Bolton 1-2 Wigan

Prediction: 2-0

Everton 2-0 Chelsea

Prediction: 1-1

Fulham 2-1 Stoke

Prediction: 0-1

Sunderland 1-2 Arsenal

Prediction: 1-2

Swansea 2-3 Norwich

Prediction: 2-2

Tottenham 5-0 Newcastle

Prediction: 2-0

SUNDAY

Wolves 1-5 West Brom

Prediction: 2-0

Aston Villa 0-1 Man City

Prediction: 1-2

Mark Lawrenson was talking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

LEADERBOARD SCORE Shaun Edwards 11 Gethin Jones 11 Frankie Dettori 10 Bobby George 9 Ricky Hatton 9 Gary Oldman 8 Ola Jordan 8 Martin Keown 8 Richard Archer 8 Robbie Savage 8 Russell Grant 8 John Simm 7 Mark Lawrenson (average) 6.65 Serge from Kasabian 6 Mo Farah 5 Tom from Kasabian 4 Jimmy Anderson 4 Kurt Angle 4 Dai Greene 4 David Strettle 4 Jason Manford 3 Rodney Marsh 3 Muttiah Muralitharan 3 Samuel L Jackson 3 Omid Djalili 2

Lawro's best score: 12 points (week six).

Lawro's worst score: one point (week 20).

