Media playback is not supported on this device Bournemouth 1-2 Leyton Orient

Bournemouth's play-off push suffered a blow as they were beaten at home by Leyton Orient.

Orient took the lead against the run of play when Kevin Lisbie's shot was spilled by keeper Darryl Flahavan into his own net.

But the hosts drew level when Marc Pugh latched onto Wes Thomas's through ball and neatly slotted in.

The visitors regained the lead late on when Jimmy Smith headed home Jonathan Tehoue's cross at the back post.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Bournemouth boss Lee Bradbury told BBC Radio Solent:

Media playback is not supported on this device Bradbury baffled by Cherries defeat

"We played very well tonight, the best for a long time. We had a lot of chances in there, so we need to be more clinical. There were a couple of blatant penalties. I've seen them on the DVD and they should be penalties.

"One should be a red card and off the pitch. The other was hit on the arm and should have been off. We can't go back on these decisions now, but it just drives me mad with the inconsistency.

"We had the ball the majority of the time, I'd be interested to see the stats. Possession doesn't win you the game, putting the ball in the net does. That's the most frustrating thing, we didn't really get what we deserved."

Live text commentary