Hibernian sign 'Gambian Roberto Carlos' Pa Saikou Kujabi

Full-back Pa Saikou Kujabi says he loves to support his team's attacks

Hibs have confirmed the signing of Gambian international full-back Pa Saikou Kujabi on an 18-month contract.

The 25-year-old was a free agent, having previously played for Austrian clubs Grazer AK and SV Ried, and FSV Frankfurt in Germany.

"I can't wait to start here and show the fans what I can give back to Hibs," Kujabi told the club website.

"I love it here, everybody has been very welcoming and it already feels like home."

Kujabi is a free-kick specialist and his appetite for attacking from defence has earned him comparison with a famous Brazilian.

"I play like Roberto Carlos - that is what everybody calls me back in Gambia," he added.

"At my previous clubs, they've likened me to Roberto Carlos as well. I like to go forward and support the attack from left-back."