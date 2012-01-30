Everton agree deal to sign Greek defender Kostas Manolas

Kostas Manolas played in this season's Europa League for AEK Athens

Everton have agreed a £500,000 deal with AEK Athens for their Greek defender Kostas Manolas.

The Toffees have also agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old centre-back.

However, the transfer is on standby as Everton wait to see how much of their transfer budget might be taken up by the prospective signing of striker Nikica Jelavic from Rangers.

AEK are keen to sell Greece Under-21 international Manolas in January as he is out of contract in the summer.

They also have financial difficulties and are ready to listen to offers for their best players.