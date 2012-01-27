Kris O'Leary appointed full-time Neath manager

O'Leary enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run as Neath caretaker manager

Former Swansea City player Kris O'Leary has been appointed manager of Welsh Premier League side Neath on a full-time basis.

O'Leary took over as caretaker manager in November following the dismissal of Peter Nicholas and Terry Boyle.

He has since guided fourth-placed Neath to four wins and two draws.

"The club are delighted with the new professional ethos that he has instilled during his short period in charge," said a Neath statement.

"Training is now well structured and preparations for games are thorough and well thought-out."

Neath, one of the league's biggest spenders, have been continuing amid a backdrop of financial uncertainty over recent weeks.

Chairman Geraint Hawkes has been forced to place his business, FG Hawkes, into administration but the club say that all outstanding tax issues have been addressed.

"As a club we have endured some challenging times recently which have been well documented, however, the board, management, players, sponsors, and supporters have all pulled together and worked tremendously hard to ensure that the club is in a position to drive forward in a strong and united manner," Neath added in their statement.

"Appointing Kris is a key factor in this process and we are excited as a club about the future."

O'Leary's first game in charge on a permanent basis is a Welsh Cup fourth round tie against Flint Town on Saturday.

He joined the club as a player in July 2010 following 15 years service for Swansea City and has continued to play since taking the reins at the Gnoll.