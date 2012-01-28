Coleraine 0-1 Crusaders

Chris Morrow's goal in the 34th minute proved enough to give Crusaders victory over Coleraine in the League Cup final at Ballymena Showgrounds.

Long-serving midfielder Morrow ran on to a fine pass by Stuart Dallas to slide a low shot under the body of goalkeeper Gavin Cullen.

Crusaders had a good spell and could have been further ahead at half-time.

However, Jordan Owens mishit in front of goal and skipper Colin Coates drilled a shot side.

After the game, Coleraine manager Oran Kearney said the most disappointing thing was that they had been second best on the big occasion.

He was spot on, as the Bannsiders had gone into the final on the back of a 13-game unbeaten run and were sitting pretty in fourth place in the Premiership.

They made a sluggish start and, after going behind to Morrow's strike, struggled to create good chances to get back on level terms.

The early stages were uneventful until Stuart Dallas of Crusaders spotted keeper Cullen off his line and lobbed shot was just wide.

The Crues continued to do the probing and got the goal when Dallas slid the ball through and, after one touch, Morrow applied a cool right-footed finish for his sixth goal of the season.

Owens fluffed a great chance in front of goal and Coates rifled wide after a corner had not been cleared.

Crusaders had another good chance just after half-time but his header was well saved by Cullen.

For Coleraine, Shane Jennings had a shot saved by Sean O'Neill and Johnny Black sent a trademark long-range free-kick just wide.

Coleraine: Cullen, Black, Ogilby, Beverland, Canning, McIlmoyle (Harkin 63), Lowry, Tommons, Scullion, (Clarke 78), Allen, Jennings.

Crusaders: O'Neill, McKeown, Leeman, Coates, McBride, McMaster (Caddell 81), Watson, Morrow, Dallas, Owens, Rainey.

Referee: Brian Turkington (Belfast)