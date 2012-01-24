Paddy Kelly stands by resignation as Donegal Celtic boss

Paddy Kelly was in his second spell as DC manager

Donegal Celtic are beginning their search for a new manager after attempts to persuade Paddy Kelly to return to the position failed.

Kelly stepped down as boss last Friday just hours before the club's Premiership game against Portadown.

A number of other club officials and coaches resigned at the same time and the club's first team coach Sean Hawkins has been named caretaker boss.

The Suffolk Road club are now seeking a permanent replacement for Kelly.

DC were rocked by the resignation of Kelly, a number of coaches and entire football committee on Friday.

It is understood that last-ditch attempts to persuade Kelly to return have failed and he met with players and coaching staff on Monday night to confirm his departure.

It is believed that an internal club dispute between the football club and the social club regarding the future of DC prompted the departures.

Hawkins took charge of the team for Friday night's 2-1 defeat at Portadown.

Kelly had been in his second spell as boss of the Suffolk Road club.

Donegal Celtic defender Declan O'Hara assisted Hawkins in the dugout at Shamrock Park.

A statement released on Friday by Brian Burns, the club's media officer, said:

"Due to several circumstances and actions beyond our control the football committee and senior management team have, with deep regret, decided to officially resign from all duties and responsibilities within football at Donegal Celtic Park."

Burns then also resigned from his post.

DC currently lie seventh in the Premiership table.

Kelly succeeded Marty Tabb as manager in September 2010.