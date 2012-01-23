Rangers to assess Zlatan Muslimovic & Luigi Bruins

Zlatan Muslimovic in action for Bosnia against Germany
Muslimovic has an impressive scoring record at international level

Striker Zlatan Muslimovic and midfielder Luigi Bruins will have trials with Rangers this week.

Muslimovic, a Bosnia team-mate of Ibrox defender Sasa Papac, has been without a club since his contract with Greek side PAOK ended in the summer.

The 30-year-old has scored 12 goals in 33 international appearances.

Former Holland Under-21 international Bruins, 24, is also without a club after leaving Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg last month.

Rangers have completed a deal for Swedish midfielder Mervan Celik, while Estonian defender Enar Jaager and Honduran midfielder Jorge Claros trained with Ally McCoist's squad last week.

