Rangers to assess Zlatan Muslimovic & Luigi Bruins

Muslimovic has an impressive scoring record at international level

Striker Zlatan Muslimovic and midfielder Luigi Bruins will have trials with Rangers this week.

Muslimovic, a Bosnia team-mate of Ibrox defender Sasa Papac, has been without a club since his contract with Greek side PAOK ended in the summer.

The 30-year-old has scored 12 goals in 33 international appearances.

Former Holland Under-21 international Bruins, 24, is also without a club after leaving Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg last month.

Rangers have completed a deal for Swedish midfielder Mervan Celik, while Estonian defender Enar Jaager and Honduran midfielder Jorge Claros trained with Ally McCoist's squad last week.