Bury's Giles Coke apologises for Steven Schumacher penalty row

Media playback is not supported on this device Bury 3-2 Yeovil

Bury's Giles Coke has issued an apology following the row with captain Steven Schumacher over who should take a penalty in the 3-2 win over Yeovil.

In a statement the midfielder said: "I have since apologised privately to the team, the captain, and the manager.

"When playing my emotions run high, and in my mind following being brought down, all I could think of was getting the ball and making it 3-1."

The incident saw both players booked and Schumacher score the penalty.

Coke's statement added: "I make no apology for wanting to win, however I am also a professional footballer and fully appreciate the need to respect the captain and manager, even when emotions are running high."

Schumacher said he was "disappointed" by team-mate Coke when the pair were embroiled in a physical confrontation.

Barker plays down penalty incident

Bury were leading 2-1 in the League One match at Gigg Lane when referee Mark Heywood pointed to the penalty spot.

The on-loan Sheffield Wednesday midfielder placed the ball on the spot, but Schumacher wrestled it off him and demanded he take the penalty before scoring.

"It's disappointing that it happened like that," said Schumacher.

"For him to pick the ball up and for it to turn out like that is a bit disappointing for me," added former Everton trainee Schumacher, who ended the match with two goals.

Bury manager Richie Barker said Schumacher was right to assert his authority.

"I've given him that responsibility and the rest of the team knows that," said Barker.

Joe Skarz also scored for Bury, who moved up to 10th in the table, while Yeovil's goals came from Ryan Dickson and Steven MacLean.