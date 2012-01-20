Leicester City net Manchester United's Danny Drinkwater
Leicester City have completed the signing of Manchester United midfielder Danny Drinkwater for an undisclosed fee, on a contract to 2015.
Drinkwater has been on loan at Barnsley since the start of the season, making 18 appearances for the Tykes.
The 21-year-old impressed Foxes boss Nigel Pearson by creating both goals as the Tykes beat City 2-1 on Saturday.
Pearson told the club website: "He is a player we have monitored for a long time, we're delighted to get him here."
Barnsley boss Keith Hill had hoped to retain Drinkwater's services for longer before the Foxes' bid.
He told BBC Radio Sheffield: "We live in this football food chain that we can't compete with Leicester and they've nicked a player we've been developing.
"I wish him all the best in the future because he deserves the opportunity and it will be a great financial package at Leicester.
"I believe one day he will be a Premier League player. It's football, it's a shame, but we move on."