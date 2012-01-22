Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest pundit each week this season.

His opponent for the latest round of Premier League matches is comedian Omid Djalili.

Djalili, a lifelong Chelsea fan, is tipping the Blues to triumph at Carrow Road in what he thinks will be one of several high-scoring games on Saturday, although he feels Sunday's matches featuring teams at the top end of the table - Manchester City against Tottenham and Arsenal versus Manchester United - will be a lot tighter.

PredictionsScoreLawroOmid Djalili
Arsenal v Man Utd1-20-00-0
Bolton v Liverpool3-10-20-3
Everton v Blackburn1-12-01-2
Fulham v Newcastle5-21-12-3
Man City v Tottenham3-21-01-1
Norwich v Chelsea0-01-11-3
QPR v Wigan3-12-12-1
Stoke v West Brom1-22-03-3
Sunderland v Swansea2-02-03-2
Wolves v Aston Villa2-32-11-1

A correct result is worth ONE point while a correct score earns THREE points.

Last week, Lawro got four results right, but no perfect scores, meaning his four points were beaten by darts legend Bobby George [9].

(Predictions leaderboard at the bottom of the page)

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 1500 GMT unless stated

SATURDAY

Norwich 0-0 Chelsea

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

Everton 1-1 Blackburn

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

Fulham 5-2 Newcastle

Prediction: 1-1

QPR 3-1 Wigan

Prediction: 2-1

Match report

Stoke 1-2 West Brom

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

Sunderland 2-0 Swansea

Prediction: 2-0

Wolves 2-3 Aston Villa

Prediction: 2-1

Bolton 3-1 Liverpool

Prediction: 0-2

Match report

SUNDAY

Man City 3-2 Tottenham

Prediction 1-0

Match report

Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd

Prediction 0-0

Match report

Mark Lawrenson was talking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

LEADERBOARDSCORE
Shaun Edwards11
Gethin Jones11
Frankie Dettori10
Bobby George9
Ricky Hatton9
Gary Oldman8
Ola Jordan8
Martin Keown8
Richard Archer8
Robbie Savage8
Russell Grant8
John Simm7
Mark Lawrenson (average)6.62
Serge from Kasabian6
Mo Farah5
Tom from Kasabian4
Jimmy Anderson4
Dai Greene4
Jason Manford3
Rodney Marsh3
Muttiah Muralitharan3
Samuel L Jackson3

Lawro's best score: 12 points (week six).

Lawro's worst score: one point (week 20).

Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you