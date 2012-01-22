Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions
-
BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest pundit each week this season.
His opponent for the latest round of Premier League matches is comedian Omid Djalili.
Djalili, a lifelong Chelsea fan, is tipping the Blues to triumph at Carrow Road in what he thinks will be one of several high-scoring games on Saturday, although he feels Sunday's matches featuring teams at the top end of the table - Manchester City against Tottenham and Arsenal versus Manchester United - will be a lot tighter.
|Predictions
|Score
|Lawro
|Omid Djalili
|Arsenal v Man Utd
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|Bolton v Liverpool
|3-1
|0-2
|0-3
|Everton v Blackburn
|1-1
|2-0
|1-2
|Fulham v Newcastle
|5-2
|1-1
|2-3
|Man City v Tottenham
|3-2
|1-0
|1-1
|Norwich v Chelsea
|0-0
|1-1
|1-3
|QPR v Wigan
|3-1
|2-1
|2-1
|Stoke v West Brom
|1-2
|2-0
|3-3
|Sunderland v Swansea
|2-0
|2-0
|3-2
|Wolves v Aston Villa
|2-3
|2-1
|1-1
A correct result is worth ONE point while a correct score earns THREE points.
Last week, Lawro got four results right, but no perfect scores, meaning his four points were beaten by darts legend Bobby George [9].
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 1500 GMT unless stated
SATURDAY
Norwich 0-0 Chelsea
Prediction: 1-1
Everton 1-1 Blackburn
Prediction: 2-0
Fulham 5-2 Newcastle
Prediction: 1-1
QPR 3-1 Wigan
Prediction: 2-1
Stoke 1-2 West Brom
Prediction: 2-0
Sunderland 2-0 Swansea
Prediction: 2-0
Wolves 2-3 Aston Villa
Prediction: 2-1
Bolton 3-1 Liverpool
Prediction: 0-2
SUNDAY
Man City 3-2 Tottenham
Prediction 1-0
Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd
Prediction 0-0
Mark Lawrenson was talking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.
|LEADERBOARD
|SCORE
|Shaun Edwards
|11
|Gethin Jones
|11
|Frankie Dettori
|10
|Bobby George
|9
|Ricky Hatton
|9
|Gary Oldman
|8
|Ola Jordan
|8
|Martin Keown
|8
|Richard Archer
|8
|Robbie Savage
|8
|Russell Grant
|8
|John Simm
|7
|Mark Lawrenson (average)
|6.62
|Serge from Kasabian
|6
|Mo Farah
|5
|Tom from Kasabian
|4
|Jimmy Anderson
|4
|Dai Greene
|4
|Jason Manford
|3
|Rodney Marsh
|3
|Muttiah Muralitharan
|3
|Samuel L Jackson
|3
Lawro's best score: 12 points (week six).
Lawro's worst score: one point (week 20).
