Mark Schwarzer agrees new Fulham deal until 2013

Schwarzer has made 171 appearances for Fulham

Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has agreed a contract extension to keep him at Craven Cottage until next summer.

The Australia international, 39, also wants to become one of the oldest footballers to play at the World Cup.

Schwarzer, who is currently sidelined with a back injury, said: "I love playing and want to continue for as long as possible as long as the performances are there.

"I like to set myself targets. The 2014 World Cup is my goal without a doubt."

Former Middlesbrough stopper Schwarzer, who joined Fulham on a free transfer in 2008, insists he has no plans to hang up his gloves.

He is keen to represent his country in a third World Cup after playing in the 2006 and 2010 tournaments.

OLDEST WORLD CUP PLAYERS Roger Milla (Cameroon, 1994) - 42 years, one month

(Cameroon, 1994) - 42 years, one month Pat Jennings (Northern Ireland, 1986) - 41 years

(Northern Ireland, 1986) - 41 years Peter Shilton (England, 1990) - 40 years, nine months

(England, 1990) - 40 years, nine months Dino Zoff (Italy, 1982) - 40 years, four months

(Italy, 1982) - 40 years, four months Ali Boumnijel (Tunisia, 2006) - 40 years, two months

Schwarzer will be aged 41 years and eight months when Brazil hosts the next finals, with only Cameroon striker Roger Milla having played when older.

Schwarzer is the Premier League's second oldest current player behind Tottenham's 40-year-old keeper Brad Friedel.

"I'm enjoying my football as much as ever and I try to maximise every opportunity I get," Schwarzer told Fulham's website.

"The saying I use is 'I'll be a long time retired', so I want to do the best job I can.

"There's plenty of time to feel tired when you're retired. Now is the time to enjoy it.

"I look at Brad Friedel and he's older than me so I'll keep going as long as he's going.

"He said to me he's going to play for at least another two seasons so I've got at least that."

Schwarzer was ruled out of action for up to six weeks after sustaining a compression injury to his thoracic spine against Swansea on 10 December.

England squad member David Stockdale was recalled from a season-long loan at Ipswich Town to deputise.