Defender Patrece Liburd joins Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town have signed central defender Patrece Liburd.

The 23-year-old has previously played at Macclesfield, Dorchester, Farsley Celtic and Droylsden.

Liburd has recently been playing on non-contract terms for Thackley in the Northern Counties East League to build up his fitness.

The former Bradford City and Nottingham Forest youth player represented St.Kitts and Nevis in a 2010 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Belize.

