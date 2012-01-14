Glenavon host Crues in JJB Sports Irish Cup sixth round

From the section

Glenavon player/manager Gary Hamilton celebrates after scoring in the win over Portadown

Glenavon's reward for their 2-1 win over rivals Portadown is a home Irish Cup sixth round clash with Crusaders.

Newington YC are away to Dungannon Swifts after their shock win at Glentoran while holders Linfield entertain Carrick Rangers.

Cliftonville are away to Institute or Donegal Celtic with Ballymena United playing Derriaghy CC and Coleraine face Ballinamallard at the Showgrounds.

Ballymoney welcome Newry City and Coagh or Loughgall host Newbuildings.

JJB Sports Irish Cup sixth round draw

Glenavon v Crusaders

Coagh United/Loughgall v Newbuildings Utd

Dungannon Swifts v Newington YC

Ballymoney Utd v Newry City

Coleraine v Ballinamallard Utd

Linfield v Carrick Rangers

Derriaghy CC v Ballymena Utd

Institute/Donegal Celtic v Cliftonville