McShane has won 26 caps for the Republic of Ireland

Crystal Palace have signed Hull City defender Paul McShane on a one-month loan deal.

City revealed last month that they would let the 26-year-old go out on loan to help his chances of playing for the Republic of Ireland at Euro 2012.

McShane has had a calf injury this season and only made two appearances for the Tigers.

He could now play for the Eagles in the Carling Cup semi-final second leg against Cardiff.