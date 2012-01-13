Ballymena boss Ferguson signs Johnny Taylor on loan from Glentoran

Johnny Taylor is the first January arrival at the Ballymena Showgrounds

Glenn Ferguson has made his first signing as Ballymena United boss by bringing in Glentoran's Johnny Taylor on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old central defender has failed to cement a place in the Glens team in the current campaign.

Taylor moved to the Oval in 2008 after spells with Wolves and Hearts.

He is the first arrival following the depatures of Aaron Boyd, Eamonn Murray, Liam Watson and Michael Smith from the Warden Street club.