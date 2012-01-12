Club-fan relationship 'beyond repair' - Steve McManaman

McManaman won 37 caps for England during his career, scoring three goals

Former Liverpool and Manchester City winger Steve McManaman believes the relationship between clubs, fans and the media is at an all-time low.

The 39-year-old retired in 2005 after a 15-year career in England and Spain.

"Unfortunately it seems with the internet and the media, our clamour for more information seems to be getting worse," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I feel the relationship between the average punter and the football team is getting beyond repair," he added.

"It remains to be seen whether it will capitulate and we can start all over again."

England international McManaman, who won 37 caps for his country, began his career at Liverpool, spending nine years at Anfield, where he was part of the Reds' 1992 FA Cup-winning team.

He moved to Spanish giants Real Madrid on a Bosman free transfer in 1999, scoring a stunning goal in the Champions League final against Valencia in his first season.

Despite spending a lot of his time on the bench due to Madrid's 'Galactico' policy, he won two Spanish titles and was also twice a Champions League winner during his four-year spell at the Bernabeu.

He returned to England in 2003 with Manchester City, but made only 44 appearances for the Blues during two-injury hit seasons at Eastlands.

Since retiring, McManaman has become a football pundit for a number of satellite television stations and also spent time advising Birmingham City during Carson Yeung's takeover.

