Japan striker Tadanari Lee completes his transfer to Southampton

Lee scored the winning goal in the Asian Cup final last year

Southampton have completed the signing of Japan striker Tadanari Lee on a free transfer from Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

The club were successful in their appeal to gain a work permit for Lee earlier in the month and he has now sealed a move to the Championship side.

Saints were initially refused a permit for the 26-year-old, but the decision was overturned at a Football Association appeal meeting.

Lee becomes the first Japanese player to sign for Southampton.

Born to Korean parents in Tokyo, Lee scored the winning goal against Australia as Japan lifted a record fourth Asian Cup last year.

He is now in line to make his debut in Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie at Millwall.

"I am very excited to join Southampton, it has been a long process, but I am now looking forward to joining my team-mates and playing football," said Lee.

"I feel good and ready, so will await the call from the manager on when I can put on the red and white shirt."