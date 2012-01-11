Fleetwood striker Jamie Vardy not for sale, says Mellon

Vardy scored 14 goals in his first 14 games for Fleetwood

Fleetwood manager Micky Mellon says striker Jamie Vardy is not for sale.

The 25-year-old, who scored his 20th goal of the season against Barrow, has been linked with a number of clubs including Lancashire rivals Blackpool.

"Jamie Vardy is a Fleetwood player and will remain that way until the summer," Mellon told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"There is absolutely no doubt about that. He was brought here to do a job for the football club and he'll finish that job off."

Managers and scouts have been spotted at Highbury Stadium recently as Vardy continues to impress.

"For the minute he's fully focused on getting Fleetwood Town out of this division," Mellon added.