Brentford 0-0 Walsall

Brentford and Walsall played out an uninspiring goalless draw at Griffin Park.

In a game of few chances, John Macken saw his fine long-range drive saved well by Brentford keeper Simon Moore.

Bees striker Clayton Donaldson then had a goalbound effort cleared off the line by Richard Taundry, before Alex Nicholls sliced wide for the Saddlers.

The hosts almost won it when Donaldson was put through on goal late on, but Walsall keeper Jimmy Walker saved well.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Brentford Manager Uwe Rosler told BBC London 94.9:

Rosler unhappy with pitch condition

"We're down and wanted and expected to win that game. I can't criticise the effort of the players as they tried everything under very difficult circumstances.

"The pitch didn't make it easy for us as balls were bouncing all over the place, players were getting closed down very quickly and they made mistakes. After that one or two of them didn't want the ball anymore.

"We got into a scrappy game and it wasn't what we wanted. Under those sort of circumstances you need to score goals out of the few chances you have and we didn't do that either."

