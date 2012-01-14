Millwall 0-6 Birmingham City

Marlon King scored twice as Birmingham City underlined their promotion credentials with a 6-0 thrashing of nine-man Millwall at The New Den.

Curtis Davies headed the visitors ahead before Millwall's Shane Lowry saw red.

But, after Alan Dunne's 57th-minute dismissal, Blues added five more goals.

King and Burke both scored from close range, then Adam Rooney fired in from 20 yards for the fourth, King tucking in his second before Nathan Redmond hammered home in injury time.

The game raced away from Millwall after Lowry and Dunne were both given their marching orders following separate incidents both involving visiting striker Nikola Zigic.

'Decisions went against us' - Jackett

Despite being on the back foot for much of the early stages, Davies gave Blues an 18th-minute lead against the run of play.

The former West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa defender burst in unmarked at the back post to head home Jordon Mutch's free-kick.

After Lowry was red carded on 22 minutes, following an off-the-ball clash with Zigic, the visitors then gained the upper hand.

But it took Dunne's dismissal, a straight red for a tackle from behind on Blues' big Serbian striker, to open the floodgates.

Two minutes later, King turned to shoot past Millwall goalkeeper David Forde before Blues went on to score four times in 18 minutes late on.

Burke exchanged passes with King before firing into the top corner, then substitute Rooney thumped in from the edge of the area.

By this stage Birmingham were running riot and King made it five after rounding Forde.

Redmond thumped in the sixth from 12 yards in stoppage time to put the gloss on a resounding win for Chris Hughton's side, who climb up into the Championship play-off zone.

Birmingham boss Chris Hughton:

"After having not started the game too well, we probably went in front against the run of play but we were then able to capitalise on the circumstances and the space we were afforded.

"You have still got to put the ball in the back of the net though and that is something that we have found a little bit more difficult away from home, so certainly it is a good feeling to get the goals.

"You are up against initially 10 men with a crowd that is going to push their team on and contest every decision so it is never easy but of course it is easier when 10 becomes nine."

Millwall manager Kenny Jackett on having Shane Lowry and Alan Dunne sent off:

"Shane's sending off looked a harsh decision to me and Alan's, which I had a better view of, I couldn't really see where it came from to be honest.

"I couldn't see it coming but I thought that was harsh as well. While we were down to 10 men and it was 1-0 it was evenly poised and it was possible for us to get back into the game.

"There were long periods when it was 1-0 when we did well but after the second sending off it should perhaps have been more a case of damage limitation.

"Obviously the second sending off opened the floodgates and we will put this rather bizarre day behind us and we have got to make sure it doesn't knock us."

