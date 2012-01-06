Portsmouth sign Dan Thompson from Hampton & Richmond

Portsmouth

Portsmouth have signed 17-year-old striker Dan Thompson from non-league side Hampton & Richmond for free.

Thompson has been offered a one-year scholarship with the possibility of a professional contract in the future.

He has previously had trials at Stoke City, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, QPR and will be immediately loaned out to play for Havant & Waterlooville.

"I have wished Dan all the best for the future and hope he is successful at Portsmouth," said manager Mark Harper.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you