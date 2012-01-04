Stockport County sign Fleetwood Town's Danny Rowe

Stockport County have signed striker Danny Rowe from Blue Square Bet Premier rivals Fleetwood Town on an initial one-month loan.

Rowe, 19, who joined Fleetwood in December 2010, scored 12 goals during a loan spell with Blue Square Bet North side Droylsden earlier this season.

Seven of those strikes came in November, earning Rowe the division's player of the month award.

His move to Stockport has been funded by supporters' group Help the Hatters.

Director of football Jim Gannon told the club website: "The club really appreciates that supporters of the football club have come forward and provided additional finance which has gone directly into the funding of such an exciting player."