Thierry Henry's career in pictures

Thierry Henry, Didier Deschamps, Patrick Vieira
July 1998: Thierry Henry kisses the Fifa World Cup trophy as team-mates Patrick Vieira and captain Didier Deschamps look on after France defeat Brazil 3-0 in the 1998 World Cup final
Thierry Henry, Arsene Wenger
August 1998: Henry, then 21, signs for Arsenal from Juventus for a fee of around £11m
Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira
April 2000: Patrick Vieira and Henry celebrate during the Uefa Cup semi-final second leg game against Lens. Arsenal win the tie 3-1 but lose in the final on penalties to Galatasaray
Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Nicolas Anelka
July 2000: Zinedine Zidane, Henry and Nicolas Anelka celebrate winning Euro 2000 with France
Thierry Henry, Fabian Barthez
November 2001: Henry rounds Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez as the Gunners win 3-1 at Highbury
Thierry Henry
November 2001: Henry celebrates after scoring Arsenal's second goal against Manchester United
Thierry Henry, Fredrik Ljungberg
April 2002: Henry celebrates Fredrik Ljungberg's goal against Ipswich as Arsenal close in on the Double
Thierry Henry
May 2002: Henry with the FA Cup after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Chelsea
Thierry Henry, Ugo Ehiogu
December 2002: Henry hits a volley against Middlesbrough as Arsenal win 2-0
Thierry Henry
November 2003: Henry scores in the San Siro as Arsenal hammer Inter Milan 5-1
Thierry Henry
February 2004: Henry scores his 100th Premier League goal, with a strike against Southampton
Alan Wiley, Thierry Henry
March 2004: Henry puts an arm around referee Alan Wiley after having a goal disallowed against Blackburn
Thierry Henry, Roy Carroll
March 2004: Thierry Henry and Manchester United goalkeeper Roy Carroll go nose-to-nose...
Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Lauren
March 2004: ... but Henry has the last laugh as Arsenal and Manchester United draw 1-1, with the Gunners winning the Premier League
Thierry Henry
April 2004: Henry celebrates a 2-2 draw with Tottenham as Arsenal get the point they need to seal the Premier League title
Arsene Wenger, Thierry Henry
April 2004: Arsene Wenger embraces Henry as Arsenal secure the Premier League title
Thierry Henry
May 2004: Henry with the Premier League trophy
Thierry Henry
May 2004: Henry with the Premier League player of the season and golden boot award
Thierry Henry
June 2004: France are knocked out of the European Championship by Greece
Thierry Henry
December 2004: Henry celebrates a goal against Tottenham
Thierry Henry
February 2005: Henry looks on dejectedly as Arsenal lose to Manchester United
Thierry Henry, Andreas Isaksson
February 2005: Henry has a falling out with Sweden's Andreas Isaksson
Thierry Henry
February 2005: Henry celebrates a goal against Southampton
Thierry Henry
April 2005: Henry enjoys his hat-trick against Norwich
Robert Pires, Thierry Henry
October 2005: There is confusion as Robert Pires and Thierry Henry make a mess of an attempted two-touch penalty kick against Manchester City
Aleksandr Hleb, Thierry Henry
February 2006: Henry celebrates his goal with Alex Hleb as Arsenal become the first English team to beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu
Thierry Henry, Ashley Cole, Gunnersaurus
May 2006: Arsenal - and Henry - say goodbye to Highbury as the club move to their new Emirates Stadium
Thierry Henry
May 2006: Henry walks away from the European Cup as Barcelona defeat Arsenal in Paris
Thierry Henry
July 2006: France lose the World Cup final to Italy
Thierry Henry
November 2006: Henry equalises from a free-kick against Newcastle
Emmanuel Adebayor, Thierry Henry
December 2006: Emmanuel Adebayor celebrates a goal against Tottenham with the injured Henry
Thierry Henry
January 2007: Henry gets soaked in a match against Blackburn
Thierry Henry
March 2007: Henry's final match for Arsenal is against PSV Eindhoven as he struggles with injury
Thierry Henry
June 2007: Henry is welcomed to the Nou Camp by thousands of Barcelona fans
Samuel Eto'o, Thierry Henry
May 2009: Barcelona win the La Liga title, Spanish Cup and European Cup in Henry's second season
Thierry Henry
May 2009: Henry celebrates Barcelona's European Cup final victory over Manchester United
Thierry Henry
October 2009: Henry returns to Arsenal ahead of a match with Blackburn
Thierry Henry
November 2009: Henry's handball helps knock Ireland out of a World Cup play-off
Thierry Henry
November 2009: Henry offers an apology to the Irish public
Lionel Messi, Zlaten Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry
April 2010: Henry wins the La Liga title with Barcelona for the second year running
Raymond Domenech, Thierry Henry
June 2010: France endure a calamitous World Cup, going out in the first round amid reports of in-fighting and a players' strike
Thierry Henry
July 2010: Henry joins the New York Red Bulls
Thierry Henry
October 2010: New York Red Bulls win the Eastern Conference in Henry's first season
Thierry Henry, Michael Bloomberg
April 2011: Henry with New York mayor Michael Bloomberg
David Beckham, Thierry Henry
May 2011: Henry has scored 16 goals in 37 appearances for the Red Bulls and has faced former England captain David Beckham
Thierry Henry
July 2011: Henry plays for New York Red Bulls against Arsenal in the Emirates Cup
Thierry Henry statue
December 2011: Arsenal unveil a statue of Henry at the Emirates Stadium
Thierry Henry
December 2011: Henry watches Arsenal play Everton after the unveiling of his statue

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you