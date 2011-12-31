AFC Wimbledon 1-4 Southend

Southend came from a goal behind to thrash AFC Wimbledon.

Neil Harris saw his penalty saved by Dons keeper Seb Brown before Jack Midson pounced on a defensive error to put the hosts ahead.

Ryan Hall levelled from close in and Wimbledon's Christian Jolley was sent off for a two-footed lunge.

Jamie Stuart deflected a Michael Timlin shot into his own goal, Mark Phillips headed home and Harris lobbed in after the break to give the visitors the win.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

AFC Wimbledon manager Terry Brown told BBC London 94.9:

"The second goal was a comedy of errors, the third goal killed the game and the fourth goal was also a comedy of errors.

"All we can do is go back to the drawing board and work hard.

"Looking at the boys in the dressing room they are distraught in there, they need a lift and a rest."

