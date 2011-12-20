Liverpool sign Jordon Ibe from Wycombe Wanderers

Ibe was 10 days short of his 16th birthday when he scored his first senior goal

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Wycombe's 16-year-old forward Jordon Ibe for an undisclosed fee.

Ibe was only 15 when he made his senior debut for Wanderers earlier this season in a League Cup tie against Colchester.

And he went on to score his first professional goal, following a superb run and finish, in a 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday two months ago.

"It's a fantastic move for him," Chairboys boss Gary Waddock told the club website.

JORDON IBE FACTFILE Born in London on 8 December 1995

Attracted national attention with eye-catching performances for Wycombe's reserves in the summer of 2011

He made his senior debut as a substitute in a League Cup tie with Colchester in August

Handed his first senior start in a 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday in October

He scores in the game, becoming the youngest Wycombe player to do so since the club entered the Football League in 1993

"He's a phenomenal talent which is why we gave him a chance to show what he can do at first-team level.

"Obviously we wanted to keep him, but we didn't want to stand in the way of an opportunity he deserves.

"I have no doubt in my mind that he will go on to become a big star and I will be keeping a close eye on his progress."

South London-born Ibe joined Wanderers as a 12-year-old after being released by Charlton and leaves after making 11 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, in a busy day at Adams Park, Wycombe have extended the loan spell of Fulham striker Marcello Trotta and released winger Kevin Betsy by mutual consent.

Trotta, 19, has scored in all three of his Chairboys appearances and will stay until the clash at Preston on 14 January.

Betsy, who was limited to six appearances this term, brings to an end his second Wycombe spell.

The 33-year-old played for Wanderers between 2005 and 2007 before rejoining them two years ago.