Walsall 2-1 Sheffield Wed

Two goals in injury time saw Walsall come from behind to claim a dramatic victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

Ryan Lowe had put the Owls ahead when he headed in from Chris Lines's cross, only a minute after Walsall's Alex Nicholls had hit the Wednesday bar.

The Saddlers, who had not won in their last eight league matches, equalised in the 91st minute through Claude Gnakpa's deflected 25-yard effort.

Emmanuele Smith grabbed the winner when he shot low past Richard O'Donnell.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Gary Megson told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We'd got the game won going into injury time, it's a fluke the first goal, but after that you make sure you get something from the game.

"All it was, was a simple ball thrown in from wide, I would expect us to header it and if not I would certainly expect us to get the second ball, but we've switched off when there's got to be a knowledge that you don't switch off they've got the momentum.

"You know where the ball's going and you've got to win it."

