Hibs' Leigh Griffiths given one-match ban for gesture

Media playback is not supported on this device

Archive - Griffiths gestures to fans

Hibernian forward Leigh Griffiths has been given a one-match ban for a gesture aimed at Rangers fans.

The Edinburgh club have decided against contesting the punishment after being served with a notice of complaint from the Scottish Football Association.

And the 21-year-old, on loan from Wolves, will miss the Scottish Premier League visit to Aberdeen on Saturday.

Griffiths made the gesture during Hibs' 2-0 defeat after visiting supporters jeered when he toppled over.

His action was caught by the television cameras at Easter Road and SFA compliance officer Vincent Lunny determined it a breach of rule 200, with "offensive, insulting or abusive gestures" deemed a sending-off offence.

A statement on the club website read: "Hibernian FC confirmed today it would not be appealing the notice of complaint issued by the Scottish FA compliance officer against Leigh Griffiths and would accept the one-match suspension offered."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you