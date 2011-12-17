Sheffield Wed 4-4 Huddersfield

Jordan Rhodes scored four times as Huddersfield fought back to deny Sheffield Wednesday victory in a pulsating Yorkshire derby.

Rhodes headed in twice to give the Terriers a two-goal lead but Rob Jones's header and Reda Johnson's shot made it 2-2 after 28 minutes.

Ben Marshall's strike and Chris O'Grady's header, both from inside the area, gave the Owls a two-goal lead.

Rhodes struck to make it 4-3 before slamming in a 97th-minute equaliser.

The 21-year-old's haul saw him claim the first and final two goals of the match as Huddersfield avoided defeat for the first time in three games.

The Terriers' two League One defeats had followed their record-breaking 43-match unbeaten run.

Rhodes has now scored 17 goals in League One this season and 19 in all competitions.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Gary Megson told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We've lost the game after 20 minutes, won the game after 80 minutes and drawn it after 96 minutes. So we've gone through the whole gamut of emotions.

"A massive amount of credit goes to our players, but just a little bit of a question mark about the intelligence that we showed in the last few minutes.

"I didn't think we were capable of doing that. Huddersfield were throwing it up there and hoping something dropped to Jordan [Rhodes], which it did.

"But we were the masters of our own downfall in the last 10 minutes, because in areas where we should have been solid we weren't. We were spread all over the field."

Huddersfield Town manager Lee Clark told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I'm delighted with the outcome. I think we deserved it. We've come here and played some excellent stuff and we deserved to take something back.

"I didn't think it was going to be our day when Lee Novak missed that chance but we kept getting chances and when you've got someone in the form of our striker at this moment in time, if you give him the service nine times out of 10 it will end up at the back of the net, and that was the case.

"I think everyone who has been here today has witnessed a game worthy of a far higher division than League One and that's not being disrespectful of the division."

