Friday Focus with Jagielka and Hurst

Dan Walker is joined by Robbie Savage to preview this weekend's Football Focus. This week, there are interviews with Everton and England defender Phil Jagielka and 1966 World Cup-winner Sir Geoff Hurst, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday.

Jagielka talks about the financial situation at Everton, saying he understands the frustrations of fans given that the club cannot afford to bring in big-name players.

Watch Football Focus on BBC One and online at bbc.co.uk/football at 1215 GMT on Saturday.

