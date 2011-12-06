Blue Square Bet North: Hinckley 2-3 Worcester City

Simon Brown's second-half penalty completed a fine Worcester City comeback after they went two goals down inside the opening 10 minutes.

Tom Byrne gave the Knitters the lead before Danny Newton made it 2-0.

Lee Smith quickly reduced arrears for City before Kevin O'Connor made it 2-2 with a 20-yard drive on 42 minutes.

Hinckley's Richard Laverty was sent off for bringing down Danny Carey-Bertram in the area and Brown kept his cool to score City's winner from the spot.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Worcester manager Carl Heeley told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We were down to the bare bones this evening but full credit to the boys.

"We can be overly critical about conceding two poor goals and giving them an opportunity for a third.

"But they have turned it around and we gradually got better to the point where I thought we bossed the second half without too much danger."