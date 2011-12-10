Cheltenham 3-0 Southend

Cheltenham comprehensively ended Southend's run of five wins on the road with their fifth successive victory in League Two.

Jimmy Spencer shot low from 10 yards out after good work down the right from Russell Penn.

Peter Gilbert brilliantly cleared Spencer's shot off the line before Penn turned the ball in from close range.

Southend threatened through Bilel Mohsni but Marlon Pack added the third from Luke Summerfield's cross.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Cheltenham Town manager Mark Yates told BBC Gloucestershire:

Boys were great again - Yates

"It was a really good performance against a really good team. My boys have been great again and we've just got to keep going. I thought it was a thoroughly deserved win and a really decent performance.

"Not only did they produce some quality with the goals but the work-rate, honesty and the endeavour from them was there for everyone to see.

"We stopped them, and played some decent football, which is what we're about."

Live text commentary