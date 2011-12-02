Euro 2012: England will not change training base - Fabio Capello

Media playback is not supported on this device Group won't be easy - Capello

Manager Fabio Capello insists England will not change their Euro 2012 training base in Poland despite being drawn to play three matches in Ukraine.

England face journeys of 930 miles to Donetsk, twice, and 540 miles to Kiev from their base in Krakow.

When asked if he would consider changing their camp, the England boss told BBC Sport: "Absolutely not.

"We have found a really good place. I am happy with the facilities and we will stay in the same place in Krakow."

ENGLAND'S FIXTURES 11 June: France (Donetsk)

15 June: Sweden (Kiev)

19 June: Ukraine (Donetsk)

Capello's men open their Group D campaign against France on 11 June 2012 at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk before returning to Krakow.

They will then make another marathon trip to Kiev to face Sweden four days later and end the group stage back in Donetsk against Ukraine on 19 June.

For England fans who base themselves in Ukraine there will still be plenty of travelling as Donetsk is 435 miles from Kiev.

Supporters wishing to stay in Donetsk could also face problems due to a lack of facilities in the city.

England's travels Donetsk is approx 935 miles from Krakow

Kiev is approx 535 miles from Krakow

BBC sports news correspondent Dan Roan said on Twitter: "To qualify for Uefa's minimum hotel room requirement for a semi-final city, Donetsk had to extend its official radius by 250 miles! Get booking!"

Mark Perryman, spokesman for supporters' group England Fans, told BBC Sport: "Of the two groups in Ukraine Group D is the one with slightly less travelling but obviously most fans were hoping to be based in Poland.

"The die-hard fans will not be affected and those who are super organised will have looked into any eventuality and already have hotels sorted.

"But there are a number of factors which will hit the numbers of supporters travelling next summer.

"First of all the recession means that people just haven't got the money to travel, the number of casual supporters will be down because some of them will be saving for the Olympics and the fact that we are in Ukraine and not Poland means you will not be able to pop over for a day or two. It is too far."

Perryman was surprised that England will remain based in Krakow and believes staying away from any supporters will not do the players any good.

"It seems extraordinary to me that they felt the need to book a base before the draw was made when there was always a 50/50 chance they could end up in a different country," he said.

"All the fans will all be in Ukraine and the team in Poland - but it's their choice.

"The distance won't be too much of a problem for the players but culturally they will be away from all the atmosphere and action."

Donetsk is due to host a quarter final on 23 June and a semi-final on 27 June.

Should England progress through to a semi-final, it will be their first and only chance to play a match in Poland, with the other semi-final being held in Warsaw on 28 June.

Warsaw is 182 miles from England's Krakow base.