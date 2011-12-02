AFC Telford United striker Elliot Chamberlain assessed by doctors

Chamberlain has had loan spells at Stockport County and York City

Striker Elliot Chamberlain looks set to miss Telford's trip to Bath City after suffering breathing problems.

The Leicester City and Wales Under-21 forward is on loan at Telford until the new year.

"He was warming up ahead of the Luton game and said he had difficulty getting his breath," boss Andy Sinton told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"Doctors at Leicester have checked him over and don't think it's a major problem, but he's not right."

The 19-year-old made his debut for Telford in their 1-0 win against Barrow in the Blue Square Bet Premier but in their next game against Luton he had to withdraw from the squad shortly before kick-off at Kenilworth Road.

"We got the Luton medic to have a look at him. He was struggling and it was causing him some discomfort," Sinton added.

Doctors believe he may have picked up a knock to his ribs which is hampering his breathing.

