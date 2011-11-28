Plymouth Argyle boss Carl Fletcher pleased with biggest win

Striker Nick Chadwick scored on his return to Home Park

Plymouth player-manager Carl Fletcher says he is pleased for all of his squad after the Pilgrims recorded their biggest win of the season.

Argyle beat fellow strugglers Northampton Town 4-1 to close the gap on League Two safety to three points.

"I'm really pleased for the lads that have been here all season," Fletcher told BBC Radio Devon.

"There have been some tough times and it's been a tough week and I'm pleased for them."

New signings, Max Blanchard, Darren Purse, Ashley Hemmings and Nick Chadwick all made their debuts for Argyle as Fletcher made six changes from the one which was knocked out of the FA Cup by Southern League side Stourbridge.

"It was pleasing, we had a few new faces and I'm really pleased with the result and the way the lads applied themselves," Fletcher said.

"It's a benchmark for us to move on. We work hard and try and do things the right way and it worked out for us.

"Full credit to them, we could have played anyone and we would have beaten them."