Gary Speed: Robbie Savage in heartfelt tribute to idol

BBC pundit Robbie Savage pays an emotional tribute to his former Welsh international team-mate Gary Speed, who has been found dead aged 42.

The Strictly Come Dancing star reveals how his friend watched him in the programme recently and how the two men spoke only the day before the Wales manager's death.

"I loved him as a friend, his wife is beautiful, he had a lovely family, he'd do anything for anybody.

"I idolised him, he was one of my heroes in life, he's been there for me, someone I spoke to every week.

"Everybody loved Gary Speed. He was such a good-looking guy, he had everything. Why has this happened?

Wales manager Gary Speed, who was found dead at his home, aged 42

"When I was a young kid going into the Wales squad he took me under his wing. He helped me so so much and then, just three weeks ago, he was in the Strictly [Come Dancing] crowd in the front row supporting me.

"When a lot of people finish football, they really don't want to know you, but he was there for me all the way through.

"After my routine I high-fived him in the front row and his face, his beaming smile, this guy had everything, a beautiful family. He had a caring, loving family and was doing great at his job. Why has this happened?

"It's the most incredible news I've heard in my lifetime. I spoke to Gary on the phone yesterday morning and we had a good chat because he's a huge fan of Strictly.

"When he was in the crowd we went up to the bar afterwards. He and his wife were in great form. He met everybody and he texted me every week to say good luck.

"He was a larger than life character, he's got a great family, his father Roger travelled all around the world to watch him and he's left behind two beautiful, beautiful boys. It's just so sad."