Cardiff City's Peter Whittingham flattered by plaudits

Whittingham joined Cardiff from Aston Villa in 2007

Cardiff playmaker Peter Whittingham says he is not getting carried away despite his recent impressive form.

Whittingham scored in his fourth successive game in Cardiff's Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Coventry on Tuesday.

"I'm not really one of the guys who likes the attention or anything like that," he said.

"It's just part and parcel of football. I'm just happy with how things are going."

Ex-Bluebirds manager Dave Jones believes the former Aston Villa player is likely to attract Premier League interest in January.

"If you are a Premiership manager and you are looking for a midfield player that can not only create but can score then I'm sure they'll be looking at him," said Jones.

Although flattered by Jones's comments, Whittingham is more concerned with Cardiff's push for promotion.

"To hear that from him [Jones] is really nice of him," added the 27-year-old.

"I got on really well with Dave Jones. He was brilliant for me [and] he brought my game on so much.

"But I'm happy with how things are going and how the team are going.

"We're picking up some good wins and unbeaten in quite a few games now which is obviously good for the confidence.

"We're looking forward to each game."

Jones left his post as Cardiff manager in May following their Championship play-off semi-final defeat against Reading.

Successor Malky Mackay faced a major rebuilding process after 12 players left the club during the summer.

But despite the upheaval Whittingham admits the club have surprised a number of people this season under Mackay, who are now unbeaten in seven games.

Following their 1-1 draw at Coventry they welcome Nottingham Forest to Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday looking to maintain their unbeaten run.

"People didn't really know what was going to happen with us at the start of the season," said the former England Under-21 international.

"[They] didn't know if we were going to kick on or hit a bit of a slump.

"But the lads have done really well, we're really happy with how it's going.

"[We're] a little bit disappointed with the result the other day but it's going to happen in this league.

"Everyone knows what a tough league it is but we're looking forward to Saturday and hopefully it will go well."