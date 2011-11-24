Everton's Jose Baxter extends his loan deal at Tranmere

Baxter has scored three goals in nine appearances for Tranmere

Tranmere Rovers have extended Jose Baxter's loan deal from Everton for a further month.

The 19-year-old, who has impressed at Prenton Park, moved to the Wirral in September for an initial month, with the deal being renewed in October.

"The lad wants to stay and he's really enjoying his time here," Rovers boss Les Parry told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"That's fantastic news for us and Everton have been great, as they're doing us a great favour."

He added: "Hopefully they'll get a little bit out of it, and we'll send back a more rounded player.

"When you're taking a Premier League player you're a little bit unsure as to how they will take to the style of football at our level. To be fair to Jose, he's just knuckled down and got on with it."

Baxter's current deal will keep him with the League One club until 7 January 2012.