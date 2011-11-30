Celtic 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Celtic struggled to find the net against Atletico in Glasgow

A narrow defeat by Atletico Madrid in Glasgow left Celtic requiring a win from their final Europa League match to guarantee qualification.

Arda Turan scored the only goal of the night for Atletico after 30 minutes with a 20-yard strike.

A neat finish by Celtic sub Gary Hooper was ruled out as Anthony Stokes had handled the ball on its way through.

Ki Sung-Yeung's free-kick in the 67th minute was deflected over by keeper Thibaut Courtois to secure the win.

The victory guarantees Atletico a place in the latter stages of the tournament, while Celtic now need three points from their last group match away to Udinese, after the Italians drew 0-0 with Rennes in the night's other match in Group I.

Neil Lennon made one change to his side from Saturday's 5-0 win against St Mirren, with midfielder Ki replacing Hooper who started as a substitute, while skipper Scott Brown and Mohamed Bangura returned from respective ankle and knee injuries with places on the bench.

In the opening minutes, Eduardo Salvio flashed a header inches wide of Fraser Forster's left-hand post then, moments later, knocked the ball out of Forster's hands, but the danger was quickly cleared.

Celtic responded with a Ki corner that Stokes stabbed towards the Atletico goal, but Courtois made the save.

As the pace picked up, Daniel Majstorovic headed a goalbound corner that Georgios Samaras flicked on, but was denied from close range.

A gap in the home defence allowed Salvio to fire in from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball was deflected out for a corner. Stokes then blazed up the park to tee-up a shot for Samaras, who ballooned his effort over the bar.

The deadlock was broken in the 30th minute from a set-piece when Majstorovic headed out an inswinging corner that Turan blasted goalwards.

Celtic captain Kayal, standing on the six yard line, ducked to avoid the ball as it sailed past Forster into the back of the net.

Stokes could have levelled the scores as half-time approached when Adam Matthews squared a ball across the face of goal for the Irishman to pounce, but the Atletico defence was equal to the task.

After the restart, Celtic looked bouyed by the introduction of Hooper from the bench, but Gabi threatened to increase the visitors' lead with a long-distance effort that edged wide.

Celtic were fortunate not to be two down in the 55th minute when Salvio sent a low ball across the six-yard line, but none of his team-mates were on hand to finish the job.

Samaras should have done better with an 18-yard strike that took a deflection, then Kayal struck an awkward shot that bobbled out for a goal-kick.

The closest chance of the match for Celtic arrived in the 67th minute when Ki blasted in a free-kick that Courtois tipped over the bar. Moments later, Hooper had the ball in the Atletico net, but Stokes was judged to have helped it in with a handball.

Forster kept Celtic in the match by deflecting a powerful Diego free-kick off the post and made another clearance after a close-range attempt by Salvio in the six-yard box.

The on-loan Newcastle keeper was again called into action when he made an instinctive stop with his legs, rushing out from goal to block Juanfran's low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

A late flurry by Lennon's men - including a deflected strike by substitute Brown - failed to produce a vital leveller and Celtic now face a difficult task trip to Italy to secure three points from their final group match.

