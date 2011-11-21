Mulready joins Gainsborough as Coleman & Nelthorpe leave

From the section

Gainsborough Trinity have released defender Rory Coleman and midfielder Craig Nelthorpe as manager Steve Housham seeks to reshape his squad.

Housham told BBC Lincolnshire: "It's sad to let players like that go but I've given them chance after chance and they haven't lived up to expectations."

Trinity have taken Grimsby striker Sam Mulready on loan until January.

Mulready, 18, made three appearances in a recent loan spell at their Blue Square Bet North rivals Boston United.

He made his debut for Gainsborough in Saturday's 3-1 derby defeat by the Pilgrims.