Celtic sign up full-back Andre Blackman

Andre Blackman has signed a contract with Celtic
Blackman played two bounce games during his successful trial with Celtic

Celtic have agreed an undisclosed deal with former Arsenal trainee Andre Blackman.

The 21-year-old Englishman can play at full-back and in midfield and impressed manager Neil Lennon after a trial period in Glasgow.

"He's a kid who was out of contract and he was recommended by an agent friend of mine," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"We had a good look at him for two or three weeks and he's a hungry boy who wants to make a name for himself."

Blackman moved from Arsenal to Tottenham, Portsmouth and Bristol City without making a first team appearance before a switch to Conference National club AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2010.

