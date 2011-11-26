MK Dons 4-3 Wycombe

A brace from Dean Bowditch helped MK Dons to a thrilling derby victory over struggling Wycombe.

Bowditch opened the scoring with a smart strike before the visitors scored twice in a minute through strikes from Stuart Beavon and Marcello Trotta.

The stunned hosts quickly hit back when first Bowditch and then Jabo Ibehre prodded home.

Mathias Doumbe headed in to make the points safe before Beavon added a long-range consolation for the visitors.

The result leaves Wycombe without a win in seven games and only off the bottom of League One on goal difference.

DID YOU KNOW? This was the seventh meeting between the teams and the Dons' fourth win

They could have taken an early lead in the derby when skipper Dave Winfield's header was well saved by David Martin.

After that MK Dons had the better of the chances, Ibehre twice denied when through on goal by Nikki Bull.

Luke Chadwick also missed an open goal for the home side, who stay fourth after a fourth straight win.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

The best I have seen - Robinson

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"What a good win. In local derbies form goes out of the window. I thought our form for 30 minutes was possibly the best I have seen here. The football we played was sensational.

"I am always worried when we are losing but I have got so much faith in the players. But we can't keep going behind. That's twice in two games now.

"We have literally steamrollered sides in this month and it has been magnificent to watch. But we have got to cut out the silly mistakes."

Waddock praises Chairboys work-rate

Wycombe manager Gary Waddock told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"With three goals away from home you would more often than not like to get a point or three from the game, but it wasn't to be. Defensively we have conceded four which is disappointing.

"We went 3-1 up and credit to our players for that, but then MK Dons stepped it up a level and created a lot of chances.

"They (MK Dons) are a very good side. They are where they are for a reason. They are a talented bunch of players. The backroom staff are doing a wonderful job here."

Live text commentary