Wayne Rooney on Puskas Award list for 2011's best goal

Rooney's overhead kick against Manchester City earned him a nomination

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is on the 10-strong shortlist for Fifa's 2011 goal of the year award.

England star Rooney's nomination was for his overhead kick against Manchester City in February's 2-1 win.

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Dos Santos is on the list for a floated chip he scored for Mexico against the United States in the Gold Cup final in June.

THE AWARD NOMINEES Benjamin De Ceulaer

Giovani Dos Santos

Julio Gomez

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Lisandro Lopez

Lionel Messi

Neymar

Heather O'Reilly

Wayne Rooney

Dejan Stankovic

Users of Fifa.com and France Football magazine can vote for the Ferenc Puskas Award winner until 5 December.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are among the nominees and United States women's team player Heather O'Reilly also earned a place.

The winner of the award, named in honour of Hungary legend Puskas, will be announced at Fifa's Golden Ball gala on 9 January.

Rooney's goal came from a Nani cross which he acrobatically dispatched into the top corner during the sides' Premier League meeting at Old Trafford last season.

At the time, Rooney told BBC Sport: "As soon as I hit it, I knew it was in and it's definitely the best goal I've scored."

Dos Santos has started only two Premier League games since joining Tottenham in June 2008, but his goal helped Mexico to win the Gold Cup final 4-2.

PUSKAS'S LIFE IN FOOTBALL Puskas came to prominence for Hungary in a 6-3 Wembley win over England, who suffered their first defeat on home soil to a team outside the British Isles

He went on to score a 83 times for Hungary in 84 internationals

In 1960, during a legendary European Cup final, he scored four times for Real Madrid as they defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3

Messi was nominated for his finish for Barcelona against Arsenal in the Champions League, while Neymar earned his place with a solo goal for Santos against Flamengo.

Inter Milan's Dejan Stankovic scored a long-range volley against Schalke in the Champions League that led to his selection. O'Reilly was picked for her long-range strike for the US against Colombia in the Women's World Cup.

Ibrahimovic made the list for his goal for AC Milan against Lecce in a Serie A match, and Benjamin De Ceulaer was chosen for scoring in a Belgian League match for Lokeren against Bruges.

Two more overhead kicks featured. One was by Julio Gomez for Mexico against Germany at the Under-17 World Cup and the other was by defender Lisandro Lopez in an Argentine league match for Arsenal against Olimpo.